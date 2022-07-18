Lewandowski explains reasons for €50m Barcelona transfer after 344-goal stint at Bayern Munich

The prolific Polish striker has decided to take on a new challenge this summer, with a big-money move taking him to Camp Nou

Robert Lewandowski is officially a Barcelona player, with a €50 million (£42m/$51m) transfer from Bayern Munich being completed, and the Poland international striker has been explaining why a new challenge is being taken on at 33 years of age. After eight memorable years in Germany that delivered 344 goals and 19 trophies, a two-time winner of the FIFA Best Award is ready to start afresh at Camp Nou.

Staying at the Allianz Arena and seeing out the final year of his contract there would have been the easy option for Lewandowski, while various clubs expressed interest once it became apparent that he would be on the move this summer, but a modern-day great says Catalunya was the only destination for him.

Why has Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona?

Speaking to the club’s official media, Lewandowski has said of his decision to link up with La Liga heavyweights: “I’m here to help the club return to the top and win as many titles as possible.

“I have always wanted to play in a great La Liga club and this is a great opportunity for me. It is also a challenge for my private life.

“I am a player who always wants to win. We have great players, with a lot of quality, in the squad. I am excited about what we can all achieve together.”

Lewandowski added on working with Barca boss Xavi: “I saw that his ideas fit mine. It has been easy to make the decision.

“I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be part of it.”

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI IS JOINING BARCELONA 💥 pic.twitter.com/q86yi3BnT7 — GOAL (@goal) July 16, 2022

Why did Lewandowski’s transfer to Barcelona take so long?

Lewandowski took the decision to leave Bayern back in the spring, with an ambitious character eager to experience elite domestic competition outside of the Bundesliga.

A move proved tricky, though, as Barca have been experiencing well-documented financial struggles.

Bayern were also reluctant sellers, with there an understandable desire on their part to retain the services of a talismanic presence, but a deal has now been done and Lewandowski is eager to get going after linking up with his new team-mates during their pre-season tour in the United States.

He added on bringing a long-running saga to a close: “I’m finally here. I am very happy to be at Barca.

Article continues below

“The last few days have been long, but in the end, the agreement has become a reality. I am ready to face this new challenge in my career.

“I’m a guy who likes to win games and titles. I hope the season begins and ends well in this regard.”

Further reading