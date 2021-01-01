'Levy simply won't bend' - Kane may struggle to leave Tottenham, says Crouch

The former Spurs striker doesn't think the man sitting at the head of the boardroom will sanction the captain's departure

Harry Kane may struggle to leave Tottenham, according to Peter Crouch, who says club chairman Daniel Levy "simply won't bend".

Kane has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe during his time at Tottenham, becoming their second most prolific goalscorer of all time in the process.

However, the 27-year-old is still looking for his first piece of silverware, and it has been suggested he will seek a new challenge if Spurs finish the season empty-handed and outside of the Champions League places once again.

What's been said?

Crouch thinks Kane will find his exit path blocked if he tries to leave north London this summer, having seen first-hand how stubborn Levy can be when it comes to negotiating transfers.

"Harry Kane might want to play in the Champions League next season, but Daniel Levy simply won't bend," the former Tottenham striker told the Daily Mail.

"I know how tough Daniel is when it comes to deals."

Crouch added: "People talk about Daniel's reputation but let me put it like this: his one and only agenda is what is best for Tottenham. If I was ever in a position where I owned a football club, I would want Daniel running it because he puts the club's interests above anything else.

"He doesn't deal in sentiment and it won't matter what Harry has done these last seven years. If he really wants to go, it won't happen unless there is an astronomical fee involved — and that puts a cap on those who could afford him."

Who is chasing Kane's signature?

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the England international, but it has been reported that Tottenham will only listen to offers within the region of £150 million ($206m) for their captain.

Crouch believes Kane will want to stay in the Premier League and thinks Manchester City would suit him best, adding: "I feel the circle of potential destinations will be further limited by his ambition to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

"Tottenham won't do business with Chelsea, I doubt he'd get the trophies he wants at Manchester United, so that leaves only one domestic option: Manchester City."

Kane's record for Spurs in 2020-21

Kane's stock is arguably higher than ever before after his outstanding exploits for Spurs this season.

Jose Mourinho's side have struggled for consistency but Kane has still been a regular source of goals, scoring 29 in 42 appearances across all competitions - while also laying on 16 assists.

