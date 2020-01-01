Lethal Timo Werner leading RB Leipzig's charge against Tottenham

Timo Werner has been in fine form in front of goal this season...

In four seasons with , Timo Werner has grown from being a wonder kid to establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

At the age of 23, the German striker is one of the most sought-after hot prospects in the transfer market and he has the numbers to validate high praise coming in from both pundits and fans alike.

In his last two seasons at , the then-teenager scored nine league goals in 42 starts. And then came the ticket to Leipzig and it was a crucial point in his career.

At RB Leipzig, who are leading the table this season, he has netted 70 goals in 107 starts in the league. His impressive form in front of goal helped him get into Joachim Low's German national team as well.

The German international striker has continued to deliver crucial goals for his team this season as well. He already has 20 goals in 22 matches in the league so far and has started every single game. Moreover, he is one goal short of equalling his career-best goal return in a single season. It is no surprise that a club like is linked with the supremely talented striker who is enjoying his career-best season with the Bundesliga leaders.

Werner's fellow German international Joshua Kimmich recently compared the Leipzig striker to FC Bayern star Robert Lewandowski and said, “The numbers are very impressive for both players.

“I’m very happy for Timo. He scored 18 goals in the first half of the season. That should not be sniffed at and scoring so many goals at Leipzig is a completely different thing to doing so at .”

Having gone missing in the last season, Werner has found the scoring boots in the UEFA campaign this time around with three goals from five starts. He scored twice in Leipzig's 2-1 win against away from home in the group stage. He also scored against as the German club went on to top the table and progress to the knock-out round.

In the Round-of-16, Timo Werner will be up against a strong Hotspur defence, set by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician has earned plaudits for his defensively solid teams in the Champions League in the past and Werner and co. will have their task cut out when the two teams meet this week.

Timo Werner has the complete package required for a centre-forward. He is tall, physically strong, good with his head and feet and makes clever movements that can trouble most centre-backs in the world. After four brilliant years at RB Leipzig, he is now ready to take the next step.

