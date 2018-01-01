Leon Balogun ‘very disappointed’ with Brighton and Hove Albion’s loss to Chelsea
Leon Balogun has expressed his displeasure with Brighton and Hove Albion’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.
Pedro and Eden Hazard’s first-half goals rendered Solly March's 66th-minute effort a mere consolation as Brighton suffered their second consecutive defeat.
The loss condemned Chris Hughton’s men to the 13th spot in the log as they failed to add to their 21 points.
The 30-year-old who made his third start in the tie since joining the Seagulls in the summer failed to make a single tackle in the encounter
"Sad ending to what I think was an overall strong team performance,” Balogun tweeted.
“Very disappointed to leave the Amex empty handed today and absolutely gutted how I contributed to that outcome. Thanks for your amazing support.”
Sad ending to what I think was an overall strong team performance. Very disappointed to leave the Amex empty handed today & absolutely gutted how I contributed to that outcome. Thanks for your support 🙏🏽👏🏽 #BHAFC #Seagulls pic.twitter.com/GiBtnElIXS — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) December 16, 2018
Brighton will look to return to winning ways when they visit the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on December 22.