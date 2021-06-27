The exciting Blues youngster has yet more clubs queuing at the door for his services

RB Leipzig, Southampton and Brighton have joined the likes of Aston Villa and Milan in the race for Tino Livramento, Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year.

The 18-year-old attacking full-back has just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and the European champions are trying to convince him to sign a new deal amid the interest.

However, the Blues' attempts to sign Inter's Achraf Hakimi could lead the homegrown star to explore alternative options, even if Paris Saint-Germain are strong favourites to win the race for the Morocco international.

Why do so many clubs want Livramento?

Simply winning the youth player of the year award at Cobham puts him in the company of Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Dominic Solanke.

He has earned that title through 46 appearances over the last two seasons. In these outings, he has 21 goal contributions, with four goals and 17 assists.

Those numbers reflect his speed and creativity in matches, where he also provides important defensive contributions. Despite being born in England, he's eligible for a Portuguese passport, which is helping to attract clubs beyond the Premier League and Championship.

Who are Chelsea signing?

It is not too late for Chelsea to sign Hakimi but they are set to be beaten to him by PSG, who are prepared to offer more money up front.

The 22-year-old could end up costing around £60 million ($83m) which is just below the Serie A champions' initial asking price as they look to raise funds in financially uncertain times.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's main focus remains on signing a world-class striker, with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dortmund's Erling Haaland both primary targets.

The deal has been described by sources as 'complicated' due to the reluctance of both clubs to sell them, as well as the exceptionally high wages being demanded.

There are a host of player sales going on behind the scenes, with loanees and fringe players to be offloaded before the new season. Another focus is on contract renewals for both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, which will accelerate after their participation at Euro 2020 ends.

