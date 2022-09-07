Leipzig sack head coach Tedesco after Shakhtar seal stunning 4-1 Champions League victory at Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco following their 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.

Tedesco removed after UCL rout

Leipzig sit 11th in Bundesliga

Currently have five points from five games

WHAT HAPPENED? The heavy defeat proved to be the last straw for Leipzig, who have dismissed Tedesco after just 10 months in the role. An official statement from the club reads: "RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga, having won just one of their opening five games. Their most recent outing in the league saw them lose 4-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt, meaning they have shipped eight goals in their last two games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tedesco guided Leipzig to DFB-Pokal success as well as the Europa League semi-finals last season, but has paid the price for a poor start to the 2022-23 season. Former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose is reportedly already in the running to replace the Italian on the touchline at Red Bull Arena.

DID YOU KNOW? Shakhtar are the first Ukrainian team to compete in Europe's top competition since Russia's military invasion of the country, with their win over Leipzig extending their unbeaten start to the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEIPZIG? Leipzig are due to face Borussia Dortmund on September 10 before the mighty challenge of travelling to Santiago Bernabeu to play Real Madrid on September 14.