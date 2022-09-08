Leipzig appoint ex-Dortmund boss Rose as Tedesco replacement after poor start to 2022-23 season

- Leipzig appoint Rose as manager
- Worked at BVB last season
- Will face former employers next
WHAT HAPPENED? Rose has signed a two-year contract with Leipzig which will keep him at the club until 2024. The Bundesliga outfit parted ways with Tedesco following their 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rose is a native of Leipzig and has considerable experience in the Bundesliga. He was sacked by Dortmund in May after just one season at the helm, despite guiding the club to a runners-up finish, and previously impressed during a stint with Borussia Monchengladbach.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Rose also managed Leipzig's sister club RB Salzburg between 2017 and 2019, winning successive Austrian Bundesliga titles - the latter part of a domestic double alongside the Austrian Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR ROSE? The 45-year-old will hold his first training session with the Leipzig squad on Thursday to prepare them for the Bundesliga fixture against his former employers Dortmund on Saturday.