Leicester star Maddison brutally shuts down former Top Gear host Clarkson

The English midfielder had the perfect response after being criticised online

After playing a key role in 's 1-1 draw with on Sunday, James Maddison's hot form continued off the pitch after he noticed a tweet from former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson.

Having grabbed the assist for the Foxes equaliser, Maddison went close to scoring the winner at Stamford Bridge but lacked the finishing touch, much to Clarkson's frustration.

"James Maddison. Too long at the barber’s. Not enough time practicing football," the English TV presenter tweeted.

The Leicester midfielder quickly shut Clarkson down however with a brutal post-match reply.

"Stick to cars mate. Can count on one hand how many trims you’ve got left #thin," Maddison tweeted.

Stick to cars mate. Can count on 1 hand how many trims you’ve got left #thin https://t.co/z1mDh177q8

— James Maddison (@Madders10) August 18, 2019

Maddison, 22, joined the Foxes at the start of last season after sealing a move from Norwich City and was called up to the senior team for the first time in October last year.

The attacking midfielder scored seven goals and contributed seven assists in his first Premier League campaign and has looked sharp at the start of his second season.

Leicester have drawn their first two matches against and the Blues respectively, with Maddison adamant they could have taken all three points against Frank Lampard's side on Sunday.

"You see the lads on their knees there because ultimately, we're coming away disappointed," Maddison told Sky Sports post-match.

"We had chances, myself included, and if you come to Stamford Bridge and you play like that, you have to score the chances you create.

"I'm sure we'll watch that game back and be disappointed we don't come away with three (points)."

The Foxes face next Saturday in the league and they'll be desperate to pick up their first win of the season against the recently promoted side.

Brendan Rodgers' men currently sit 12th in the Premier League and will be eager to improve upon their ninth-placed finish last season.