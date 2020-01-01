Leicester City’s Ndidi to battle Wolves forward Jota in ePremier League Invitational

The Super Eagles midfielder will represent his club in the tournament as he jostles for supremacy in the Fifa 20 contest

Wilfried Ndidi will represent at the ePremier League Invitational, and he will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota in Thursday's last-16 clash.

The competition involves selected players from the 20 Premier League clubs as they test their gaming skills on Fifa 20.

Ndidi is the third African star in the tournament after 's Wilfried Zaha and 's Christian Atsu who are playing against 's Raheem Sterling and Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko respectively, on Wednesday.

The week-long event started on Tuesday with 23 goals recorded on day one as and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay thrashed 's John McGinn 6-1 while Bournemouth's Philip Billing defeated goalkeeper Angus Gunn 4-0.

Wilfred Ndidi will represent the Foxes in the #ePremierLeague - starting his campaign on Thursday against ' Diogo Jota! 🎮



Good luck, @Ndidi25! 🙌 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 22, 2020

Ndidi, ranked as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League this season, played a crucial role in Leicester City's rise to third in the league table.

He has made 23 league appearances in this campaign with two goals scored.