Leicester City’s Iheanacho starts on bench for Burnley clash

The Nigerian will be a substitute against the Clarets at Turf Moor, with Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey expectedly ruled out due to injuries

Brendan Rodgers has chosen to start Kelechi Iheanacho on the bench for Sunday’s Premier League clash against .

The Foxes are hoping to return to winning ways after their 2-1 home defeat to the last time out, where the Nigerian was a second-half replacement for Harvey Barnes.

With Leicester playing a 4-5-1 formation – and Jamie Vardy the lone striker, Iheanacho would be hoping for playing time as a substitute.

In six appearances English topflight appearances so far this season, Iheanacho boasts of three goals – to equal his highest tally since he joined the King Power outfit from .

As expected, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey will play no part in the encounter owing to their respective injuries.

The former English champions are third on the log with 45 points from 22 outings.