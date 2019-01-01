Leicester City's Iheanacho lauds 'captain fantastic' Kompany after Man City testimonial

The 22-year-old congratulated his former captain at the Etihad Stadium after his ceremonial exit from the club

forward Kelechi Iheanacho described former centre-back Vincent Kompany as a legend and captain fantastic after Wednesday's testimonial game.

Several stars returned to the Etihad Stadium as Man City legends took on Premier League All-Stars in a memorial game in honour of the Belgian which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kompany arrived in Manchester from Hamburger in 2008 and went on to spend 11 years at the club before leaving at the end of the 2018-19 season.

During his stay with the Citizens, the international won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups.

After Wednesday's match at the Etihad, Iheanacho who played alongside Kompany during his two-year stint at City, praised his former captain.

"Legend!! Congratulations on your testimonial tonight and all you’ve done with your charity, Tackle4MCR. Captain fantastic," Iheanacho wrote on Instagram.

Iheanacho, who has not played a match for Leicester City this season, was missing from international duty with with no official reason.

The 22-year-old will be looking to break into Brendan Rodgers' team for their Premier League trip to on Saturday.