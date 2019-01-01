‘Left wing, right wing, in goal!’ – Dalot will do whatever is required at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has everybody pulling in the same direction at the resurgent Red Devils, with a Portuguese youngster delighted to be involved

Diogo Dalot is willing to do whatever it takes for resurgent , with the versatile youngster saying “right wing, left wing, in goal, I just want to play”.

The 19-year-old was snapped up from in the summer of 2018 to provide cover and competition at right-back.

With it revealed that Antonio Valencia is to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, the door may be opened for Dalot to make a defensive berth his own.

For now, though, he is happy to fill any role required of him, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer introducing the Portuguese in place of Alexis Sanchez during a thrilling 3-2 victory over .

Dalot may be more accustomed to keeping opponents out than flying at them down the wing, but he is just delighted to be involved in the upturn in fortune currently being enjoyed by United.

He told the club’s official website: “I just enjoy playing. It can be on the right wing, left wing, in goal, I just want to play.

“Now Ash [Young] is playing more at right-back and the manager knows I am able to play in other positions I need to be ready for whatever he wants from me.”

Dalot helped to get United over the line against Southampton after seeing Sanchez become the latest victim of an Old Trafford injury crisis.

A match-winning double from Romelu Lukaku saw the Red Devils to a welcome three points, with the fighting spirit of old on full display at the Theatre of Dreams.

“This is Man United. When you’re 1-0 down we know the crowd always pushes for us and we wanted to win it,” said Dalot.

“I think the badge speaks for itself when we talk about comebacks, desire and attitude, and for us it was just another game that we gave everything in.

“It was like a two-second punch in the stomach when we conceded that second goal, it was a good goal too which David [De Gea] had no chance with. But we knew we had maybe 10 minutes more and, like I said, it’s Man United and we wanted to win it, and Rom got us the other goal.

“It’s always a pleasure to play in this stadium and what a game to win with such a great comeback. It was unbelievable.”

Next up for United is a clash with .

They currently trail in their contest 2-0 from the first leg, but will head to the French capital on Wednesday believing that they can stage a dramatic comeback and book themselves a place in the quarter-finals.

“We have no pressure on us because we are 2-0 down but we know in football anything is possible and in this club you know that even more,” Dalot said.

“We feel that if we can score a goal then they will be worried so we will focus on doing that.”