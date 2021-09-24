Leeds primed for next Bielsa evolution against West Ham

Frustrated by earlier results, Bielsa is not afraid to mix things up for the visit of West Ham tomorrow.

A start to the 2021/22 Premier League that has been less desirable for Leeds United than they would have preferred, the West Ham United game on Saturday represents the next opportunity to claim their first win of the league campaign.

Three draws and two defeats, Leeds are languishing in the 17th spot but it is still very early days into the season and Marcelo Bielsa is not overly concerned yet about where his team are positioned at the moment.

However the Argentine tactician is well aware of the shortcomings that his side has shown thus far from August and through much of September, where minor adjustments are needed to be better.

“Our project to play is the same as last year,” said Bielsa in the pre-match press conference yesterday. “On the other side, I don't see the opponent has any different antidotes to those they used last season.”

“Now we’re not able to win, it means our game needs to evolve. Evolving in the sense to make better what we want to do.

“West Ham is the same team as last season. I see they have improved in their creative play. They have a very stable manner in which they play and the majority of their players are better this year than they were last year.”

This Leeds vs West Ham clash can be streamed live with LIVENow on Saturday at 10pm where how much evolving the home side does can be seen.

An evolution that could see several fresh faces being given an opportunity to face David Moyes’ side who are fresh from a triumphant League Cup success over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford confirmed by Bielsa to miss the match against the Hammers, the 66-year-old has full confidence in youngsters like Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton to be able to come in and perform.

Article continues below

“If you observe, in the game against Newcastle, after taking [Luke] Ayling off, I pushed Shackleton in as a defensive midfielder and I put [Kalvin] Phillips in the backline in place of Cresswell coming on directly for Ayling, which would have been more natural.

“That indicates a position of mine with respect to Cresswell. After the game against Fulham, he’s taken a significant step forward. I have to read that message.”