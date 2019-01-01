Leeds agree Bielsa contract extension despite Serie A & La Liga links

The Argentine is set to remain in West Yorkshire despite United's devastating Championship play-off defeat to Derby

Leeds have confirmed Marcelo Bielsa will remain at Elland Road until at least 2020 after agreeing a contract extension with the head coach.

Bielsa signed a two-year deal when he joined the Championship club last summer, but the agreement allowed United to either end or extend his tenure at the end of his first term.

After narrowly missing out on automatic promotion in a fiercely competitive Championship season, Bielsa ultimately led Leeds to a semi-final play-off defeat to Derby, but gained plaudits for his side's style of football and tactics throughout the campaign.

The displays have even led to reported interest in the Argentine from the likes of and in and respectively, but he is now set to continue at Leeds to lead the push for a return to the Premier League.

A club statement issued on Tuesday read: " are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

"Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach.

"Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one.

"During Marcelo's debut season in English football, the team amassed a total of 83 points - the highest points total since promotion from League One during the 2009-10 season, playing an attractive brand of football which has helped Bielsa to become a popular figure amongst supporters.

Article continues below

"Vamos Leeds Carajo."

Bielsa had said after the defeat to Derby that he would be willing to listen to the club's proposal, despite remaining coy on his future in the last weeks of the season.

The highly-rated coach, who has been described by some as a mentor to Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola, cut a devastated figure after his team give up a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Derby with a 4-2 home defeat on May 15.