Share Follow GOAL on Google

Atletico Madrid forward Lee Kang-in ended a 73-day goal drought in Saturday's 3-2 La Liga win at Elche before reacting to an unusual schedule quirk that sees his side face Barcelona twice in 24 days. Speaking to the press after the match, the South Korea international reflected on his form and Atletico's upcoming trip to Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Lee Kang-in scores before addressing quick Barcelona reunion

Atletico Madrid climbed to second in La Liga after a 3-2 away victory over Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, with South Korea international Lee Kang-in ending a 73-day goal drought before turning his attention to a rapid rematch against league leaders Barcelona.

Having already hosted Hansi Flick's side at the Metropolitano on November 8, Diego Simeone's men travel to Camp Nou just 24 days later. Speaking to the press after the Elche win, Lee admitted the fixture list threw up a bizarre quirk.

'Very strange things happening in this world'

Asked about facing Barcelona twice in less than a month, Lee offered a candid reaction while praising his team-mates and coaching staff for helping him settle into life under Simeone.

"Yeah, well, I don't know, I think there are always some very strange things happening in this world," Lee told the press regarding the quick turnaround against Barcelona. Reflecting on the win at Elche, he added: "All away games are difficult. We started well, but faced challenges toward the end. There are areas to improve, but overall, I think we handled the game well. My condition is good. I'm taking it step by step. I'm still adapting. Sometimes things go well, sometimes not. The important thing is to keep working hard. I'm grateful to my team-mates and the coaching staff who support me."

Advertisement Advertisement

Striker ends 11-match drought in Alicante thriller

Starting alongside Julian Alvarez in a 4-4-2 system, Lee doubled Atletico's lead in the sixth minute—one minute after Alejandro Grimaldo earned and converted a penalty—by pressing high near the Elche box, stealing possession, dribbling clear and firing a low left-footed shot into the corner. It was his third league goal of the campaign and his first in eight league outings and 11 official appearances since facing Osasuna on September 17.

Related Topics

Spanish outlet AS noted that while Simeone values Lee's shooting and freedom to drift wide to unlock Grimaldo, the withdrawn forward must increase his influence across full matches before being replaced by Rodri Mendosa in the 70th minute. Alvarez netted Atletico's third in the 41st minute after Martim Neto pulled one back, and Simeone's side held firm despite Bouba Sangare scoring early in the second half.

Simeone demands fresh mindset at Camp Nou

With Atletico eager to avenge their home defeat to Barcelona earlier in November, Simeone insisted past results will carry zero weight when his squad arrive in Catalonia.

Advertisement

"These are special matches; everything that happened before is forgotten. On Monday, they'll only be thinking about that," Simeone said, echoed by Lee's vow to the media: "We just focus on each game. We'll do our best to secure victories."