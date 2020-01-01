'Leader' Emre Can could play for any team in the Bundesliga - Bayern boss Flick

The Juventus midfielder has been tipped to make an instant impact back in Germany if he leaves Turin this month

manager Hansi Flick says Emre Can has the “quality to play for every club in the ,” amid speculation the midfielder is set to return to German football this month.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Turin after falling out of favour following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as coach at the start of this season.

The midfielder has made just eight appearances for the Bianconeri and was not even included in their 25-man Champions League squad.

Can admitted he was “shocked” at his exclusion and has also publicly expressed his frustration at the limited role he has had under Sarri this campaign.

Flick was full of praise for Can when asked by reporters for his thoughts on the former player, though he stopped short of saying he would definitely be interested in bringing him back to the club where he started his career.

"As long as the transfer window is open, a lot can still happen,” said Flick, who succeeded Niko Kovac as Bayern boss in November. “I was there at the U-20 European Championships in Israel in 2013, so I was able to get an idea of ​​him. He is a top professional with a top career.

“He just has the quality to play for every club in the Bundesliga. He is a leader and is good for every team.”

Despite Flick’s comments, it appears Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals are favourites to land Can before the transfer deadline.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici ruled out the possibility of selling Can earlier this month, insisting he was still an important part of the club's project, but that stance appears to have changed.

As reported by Goal last week, Juventus are awaiting an official offer from Dortmund for Can after agreeing to sanction his departure this month, but only if their reported €25 million (£21m/$28m) valuation is met.

There has also been reported interest from the Premier League, with , and all rumoured to be considering a move for the midfielder.