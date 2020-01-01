'The last sub was totally wrong' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez takes the blame for defeat against Goa

The Hyderabad coach wants new signing Roland Alberg in the team as soon as possible...

Hyderabad failed to register three points despite leading till the 87th minute and ended the year with a 1-2 loss against in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

Aridane Santana's goal had put Hyderabad in front but they conceded two late goals which were scored by Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo.

Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca blamed his own decisions for the defeat after the match as he felt that he should have shut shop instead of making attacking changes late in the game.

"It is my fault," said the Spaniard. "It is a game that we deserved to win. When we scored, we totally controlled the game. But the last substitution, I got it totally wrong and totally lost the control of the game and they scored again. Two shots on target, two goals. Maybe it is bad luck but these things happen every day. We didn't deserve the defeat."

"I am very happy with the attitude of the team and players. I am not happy with me and the staff, we lost the game from the bench because of the substitutions. No excuses. Our substitutions at the end meant we lost control of the game," said Marquez.

The Nizams recently roped in Dutch midfielder Roland Alberg on loan from second division side Roda JC Kerkrade as their seventh foreigner and Marquez suggested that he can't wait for the new man to join the team after completing his quarantine.

"I think he (Roland Alberg) is a player that we need. We need this kind of a player in the attacking midfield. We hope he can get out of quarantine as soon as possible. He is fit as he played 10 days ago."