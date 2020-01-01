LASK vs Manchester United: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

Here's how to watch LASK vs Manchester United for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

will be looking to maintain the feelgood factor when they travel to the Linzer Stadion to take on LASK in Thursday's clash.

The Red Devils are on a high after last weekend's 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby, a result that extended their unbeaten run to 10 fixtures.

Having lost just once in 19 matches in this competition, they are favourites to put one foot in the quarter-finals by coming out on top in .

However, Valerien Ismael's men have won all six of their previous home matches in the Europa League, and will look to maintain that record with a shock victory here.

LASK vs Manchester United on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and

Game LASK vs Manchester United Date Friday, March 13 Time 12:55 am ICT / 01:55 am SGT Venue Linzer Stadion, Linz Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

LASK vs Manchester United live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

LASK team news and injuries

Position LASK squad Goalkeepers Schlager, Lawal, Gebauer Defenders Trauner, Ramsebner, Wostry, Filipovic, Weisinger, Potzmann,Ranftl, Celic, Bumberger Midfielders Ranflt, Holland, Michorl, Renner, Frieser, Goiginger, Reitr, Balic,Muller, Haudum Forwards Raguz, Klauss, Tetteh, Sabitzer

Marvin Potzmann and Husein Balic are unavailable due to injury, while Petar Filipovic and Philipp Wiesinger are both suspended.

Predicted LASK starting XI: Schlager; Trauner, Ramsebner, Wostry; Ranflt, Holland, Michorl, Renner; Frieser, Goiginger; Raguz

Manchester United team news and injuries

Position Manchester United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, O'Hara Defenders Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams Midfielders McTominay, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard Forwards Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood

Long-term absentees Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant are the only for players missing for the guests.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Bruno, Mata, Ighalo

Match Preview

While Bruno Fernandes has certainly added some attacking sparkle since arriving in January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has also tightened up considerably at the back recently - conceding just twice over the course of their 10-match unbeaten run.

However, having scored just three times in their four Europa League away games this season, they may struggle to break down a Schwarz-Weissen team that has only let in five goals in eight matches in this competition.