Lampard's Chelsea reign begins with friendly draw after late Bohemians goal

Wednesday's clash in Dublin saw the club legend get his tenure as boss off to a slow start with a draw against the Irish side

Frank Lampard's tenure as boss started with a friendly draw on Wednesday, with Michy Batshuayi scoring for the Blues before a late leveller from Irish side Bohemians saw the London club held to a 1-1 stalemate.

Lampard picked a side headlined by Batshuayi and Pedro for the friendly which marked the start of his reign as Chelsea boss, and it was international Batshuayi who kicked things off by opening the scoring just eight minutes in.

Left-back Kenedy - back from a loan spell at Newcastle - laid on the opener, driving in from the left side and firing a shot that was blocked into the path of Batshuayi. The 25-year-old did well to hold off a defender and fire home, giving Lampard's side an early lead.

But there was little more to come from the Blues, who struggled to break down an opponent in mid-season form and playing with a number of first-teamers in the starting side.

Lampard rung the changes at half-time, with the like of Danny Drinkwater, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willy Caballero, all starters on the day, replaced in favour of a group that included Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Piazon and Davide Zappacosta.

The changes would have little impact on the match, with Bohemians also shuffling the pack throughout the second half as both sides struggled to create much in the way or real goal-scoring chances.

Chelsea looked a good bet to walk away with a slender victory, but a late Eric Molloy strike, aided by some sloppy work at the back from the Blues, was enough for the home side to pull level and hold on for a 1-1 draw on the night.

Lampard's side will be back on the pitch on Saturday to face off with another club from Ireland, St Patrick's Athletic, before stepping up their preparations for the new season later in the month.

Article continues below

They will travel to to take on Kawasaki Frontale on July 19 before facing four days later.

Lampard’s outfit also have matches lined up against Reading, Red Bull Salzburg and before opening their Premier League campaign against on August 11.