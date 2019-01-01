‘Lampard will regret it forever if he snubs Chelsea’ – Former team-mate Bosnich urges emotional job change

A Blues legend is being linked with a return to Stamford Bridge and has been told to snap up the opportunity if an offer is put to him this summer

Frank Lampard will regret it “forever” if he turns down the chance to return to as manager this summer, claims former team-mate Mark Bosnich.

A Blues legend is the firm favourite to succeed Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

He is only one season into a coaching career, with Championship side Derby having been guided to the play-off final in 2018-19.

That experience is considered to be enough for Chelsea to make a move, with Lampard’s strong ties to the Blues making him of obvious appeal to the club’s board and fans.

Some have suggested that it may be too soon for the ex- international to take such a jump up the management ladder, with more of a schooling required before heading back to west London.

Bosnich, though, believes that a transfer ban will have lowered expectations and provided the perfect platform for Lampard to ease his way into life in a Premier League dugout.

The former Blues goalkeeper told talkSPORT: “I think it’s a great move for both parties.

“From a Chelsea perspective, the fact they’re banned for two transfer windows and have lost their best player in Eden Hazard, it may not be a smooth ride for them, but having a club legend will give them some breathing space.

“And for Frank, it’s a fantastic move.

“It’s a dream job, very few people in the world will be offered this job.

“If he stays with Derby and just say, for example, he loses seven of the first 10 games and things aren’t going particularly well, he’ll forever be saying to himself, ‘I should have taken that opportunity’.

“I think it’s a really good move and I really do hope it works out for him.

Article continues below

“I was very close to Frank during my time at Chelsea. He not only was a wonderful player, he is a wonderful man as well and I think this will be ideal for him.”

Sources close to a mooted deal have revealed that moves to take Lampard back to Chelsea remain ongoing.

The Blues have already appointed Petr Cech to a technical advisor role and could appoint another former star in the shape of Claude Makelele to a similar backroom team post.