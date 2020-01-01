Lampard wary of comparing Pulisic to Hazard after latest Chelsea showing

The Blues boss believes there is still more to come from his American star after another strong performance

Frank Lampard was full of praise for Christian Pulisic after Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Watford to regain fourth place in the Premier League.

Big-money signing Pulisic has taken his game to another level since the season resumed last month and caused the Hornets all sorts of problems at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley moved the Blues back into the top four after had briefly leapfrogged them with a 5-2 thrashing of Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

More teams

Lampard was not keen on comparing Pulisic to former forward Hazard but is delighted with the progress the United States international is making after overcoming the injury issues that blighted him earlier in the campaign.

Asked by Sky Sports about Pulisic and his similarities to Hazard, Lampard replied: "They can both go by players and are great to watch. Eden did it here and was sensational.

"I don't want to quite get on that comparison, but at the same stage I don't want to take anything away from Christian. What he's showing is a real natural ability, a balance, speed to dribble with the ball.

"The next step for him is a better end product, more goals, more assists. But since the restart, he's already shown that, which is great.

"He’s had injury problems this season but he’s a good one, a really good one. I'm very happy with him."

Pulisic himself was wary of comparisons to Hazard post-game, stressing he's just trying to be his own player.

Lampard was impressed with the way his players responded to a 3-2 London derby loss at West Ham in midweek.

Article continues below

"We have to accept that pressure. Before West Ham we could have gone third and we let ourselves down," said the former boss.

"Today there was a bit of pressure to get back into fourth and we produced. We have to get used to that pressure, whatever way it looks, because it's going to be tough all the way through."

Chelsea next face on Tuesday before tackling on Saturday.