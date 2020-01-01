Lampard addresses Cavani to Chelsea rumours as Blues boss confirms Moses set for another transfer

The forrmer Derby County boss refused to be drawn on speculation over a possible move for the Uruguayan, who he describes as a "great player"

Frank Lampard gave little away when quizzed on rumours linking with striker Edinson Cavani, but did confirm that Victor Moses is likely to secure another move away from the club.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle on Saturday, after failing to make their dominance count in the final third of the pitch.

The Blues have relied heavily upon the talents of 22-year-old Tammy Abraham up front this season, but he was largely ineffective against the Magpies, and was eventually replaced by Michy Batshuayi.

Lampard admitted that Abraham had a "difficult afternoon" at St James' Park, while also hinting that Chelsea need to bolster their attacking ranks with the January window is open.

A number of top players across Europe have been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge recently, including Cavani, who has asked to leave PSG this month amid interest from .

When asked to address speculation over a possible move to Chelsea for the international, Lampard told a press conference: "He is a great player. I am not sure what the situation is though.

"He has experience, but many players do."

The Blues could end up losing two players before the winter market closes, with Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses expected to reunite with Antonio Conte at .

Moses is currently on loan at , but Goal has learned that the Nerazzurri are lining up a €10 million (£9m/$11m) swoop for his services.

Lampard added on the out-of-favour pair: "With Oli [Giroud] there isn’t much more to say. On Moses, he is coming back with a view to going somewhere else. Talks are ongoing."

The Chelsea boss was speaking ahead of his side's meeting with at the Bridge on Tuesday night, which could have a huge bearing on this season's race for qualification.

The Blues are fourth at the moment, and hold a 10-point lead over the Gunners, who have slipped to tenth after a frustrating campaign during which consistency has proved elusive.

Arsenal have, however, shown signs of improvement since Mikel Arteta was drafted in to succeed Unai Emery in the managerial hot seat, and will be out for revenge after being beaten by Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on December 29.

"It will be a very tough match. This league is so competitive," Lampard said. "I know that they are a good team with good players.

"There has been a change when Arteta came on, we must be on guard and at our best."