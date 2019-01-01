I-League: Lalthuammawia Ralte set to join East Bengal

Ralte will join the Kolkata giants from FC Goa after having completed his loan spell with Kerala Blasters...

Goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte will join the ranks of for the upcoming season.

He is set to have a tough task in hand to get first-team action though, with Rakshit Dagar establishing himself as the first choice for coach Alejandro Menendez.

The Mizoram-born keeper had started the 2018-19 season with . After struggling to displace young Mohammed Nawaz as the first choice, he joined on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

In 2011, he helped FC reach the semi-finals of the 2011 Federation Cup. He joined in 2014 and in his debut season with Bengaluru, he made 20 appearances and played a key role as the Blues won the I-League. On 4 February 2015, Mawia made his AFC debut against Johor Darul Ta'zim at Larkin Stadium Malaysia before being picked in the 2015 draft by North East United FC.

East Bengal have had a busy transfer window as they have already signed Naorem Tondomba Singh and Pintu Mahata along with Abhishek Ambekar from arch-rivals . Jaime Santos extended his stay with the Red and Golds till the 2021 season while Kassim Aidara has also signed for another year.