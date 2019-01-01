LaLiga this week: What just happened?

Here are the top 10 stories from LaLiga this weekend, as Granada enjoyed a special night against Barcelona

New leaders in LaLiga Santander

started the weekend at the top of the table, but we have new leaders at the end of matchday five. lead the way on 11 points and a goal difference of +5, while they’re closely followed by on 11 points and a +4 goal difference.

A special victory for Granada

Just behind Athletic Club and Real Madrid are Granada, the newly promoted side that have had a very impressive start to the season. Their most recent achievement was defeating reigning champions , putting together a 2-0 win in front of their home fans at a noisy Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Impressive performances in the

The Europa League group stages started last Thursday, and it was a good week for Spanish sides. won 1-0 against Turkish side Trabzonspor in their first European match in nine years, while Sevilla won 3-0 against Qarabag in Azerbaijan. hosted Ferencvarosi of Hungary and drew 1-1.

Four blockbuster matches

The Spanish Champions League teams all had really high-profile fixtures last week. faced away from home and secured a great 1-0 win, while Barcelona and earned 0-0 and 2-2 draws against and respectively. Real Madrid had a tough trip to PSG, where they fell 3-0.

Ter Stegen in UEFA’s Team of the Week

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was one of the best performers for Barcelona during their draw in Dortmund, even saving a penalty. It was little surprise to see him make the team of the week for the first Champions League matchday.

Koke’s anniversary

Koke celebrated a special anniversary this past week as it has now been 10 years since he made his Atletico Madrid debut. The current captain of Los Rojiblancos first played for the club on September 19th, 2009, in a match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Another record for Joaquin

Joaquin already holds so many records and he has claimed another with his appearance against Osasuna this past weekend. With 308 games, the captain is now the club record holder for appearances in LaLiga Santander.

Radoja returns

Saturday was a very special day for Nemanja Radoja. The Serbian midfielder returned to action, playing his first match in 490 days for his new club . He came on during their 0-0 draw with and it was a special moment to see the 26-year-old back where he belongs, on the football pitch.

Article continues below

get off the mark

Every single team in LaLiga Santander now has at least one point. Going into the fifth matchday, Leganes were the only side yet to register a draw or win, but that all changed on Sunday when they went to take on Valencia at Mestalla, earning a 1-1 draw and their first point of the season.

Time for a midweek round

There’s more LaLiga Santander action coming up as there is a midweek round. The fixtures of matchday six will be contested on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, with all 20 teams seeking further points at this early stage of the season.