Lacazette admits being benched made him unhappy while opening up on toughest season of Arsenal career

The French striker says he has "learned a lot" during a frustrating campaign at Emirates Stadium which has tested his mental strength

Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that being on the bench caused him "unhappiness" while opening up on the toughest season of his career to date.

Lacazette quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Arsenal after joining from in the summer of 2017.

The 29-year-old has scored 48 goals in 125 appearances for the Gunners, but only 12 of those efforts have been recorded in the 2019-20 campaign.

An ankle injury saw the international sidelined for two months, and his place in the team came under threat following Eddie Nketiah's return to Emirates Stadium from a loan spell at Leeds in January.

Rather than fold under the pressure to turn around his situation, Lacazette has worked hard behind the scenes to force his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans since last month's Premier League restart.

The former Lyon star has found the net three times in his last six outings, with his latest effort helping Arsenal beat newly-crowned champions Liverpool 2-1 last Wednesday.

Lacazette says he found it difficult to deal with being on the fringes of the action, but never lost faith in his own ability during a frustrating period away from the pitch.

The forward told Canal Plus: "Certainly, it is not nice to be on the bench.

"At the same time, in my life I have had moments that were a lot more complicated and I did not doubt myself. It wasn’t really doubted, it was more unhappiness, like every player who is on the bench and wants to play."

Asked if the current season has been the most challenging of his professional career so far, Lacazette responded: "At Arsenal, yes. The [ankle] injury hung around longer than I expected and it affected me.

"Afterwards, I had this period without scoring, so certainly it wasn’t easy for me, but I still learned a lot this season, because mentally it was not easy.

"The difficulties this season are going to serve me well in the future."

The Frenchman added on his relationship with Nketiah: "Between me and him, things are very good, there are no problems. We support each other. We know that everyone wants to play and it is the coach who makes the decisions, but between me and him there are no problems."

Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at on Tuesday ensured they will finish outside the top six for the first time in 25 years, and they only have the left to play for in the final weeks of the season.

Lacazette concluded by highlighting where his side have gone wrong over the past 12 months, stating: "We lacked rigour at key moments in the season.

"We lacked on confidence as a team, because each time we were lacking, whether it was a player at the back or a player up top, who affected the team to the slightest extent."