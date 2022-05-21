La Liga vows legal action against PSG after Mbappe contract announcement

La Liga have released a furious statement over Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with Paris Saint-Germain, with the league accusing the Ligue 1 outfit of "attacking the economic stability of European football" in convincing the forward to stay.

A last-hour overture from Parc des Princes has kept Mbappe at his current club mere days after he reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid, with the attacker set to receive both seismic financial rewards - supposedly in line with those he was offered at Santiago Bernabeu - and an influential, informal stake in the direction of the club.

Amid the announcement that the France star would remain in his home country, the Spanish top-flight has called PSG's financial clout as harmful as the proposed Super League - of which Madrid were a founding member before the project's collapse.

What have La Liga said about Mbappe remaining at PSG?

"La Liga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues," the league confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than €220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than €700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around €650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.

"La Liga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability."

What have La Liga said about previous investigations?

La Liga famously sought to have financial sanctions imparted upon PSG over FFP breaches once before, and the division acknowledged those proceedings within their statement, writing: "In the past La Liga has complained to UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG.

"These complaints were successful and UEFA sanctioned the club, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions. La Liga and many European football institutions had hope that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi after entering bodies of European football management such as the UEFA Executive Committee and the presidency of the European Club Association (ECA) would abstain from these practices knowing they cause grave damage.

"But the opposite has been true. PSG is assuming an impossible investment, seeing that it has an unacceptable wage bill and large financial losses in prior seasons. It is violating current UEFA and French economic control rules.

Article continues below

"This behaviour demonstrates once more that state owned clubs do not respect and do not want to respect the rules of a sector as important as football. These rules are key to protect and sustain hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"This kind of behaviour led by Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, and member of the UEFA Executive Committee and president of ECA, endangers European football on the same level as the European Super League."

Further reading