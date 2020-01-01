Kwadwo Asamoah reacts to Inter Milan's Coppa Italia quarter-final victory over Fiorentina

The Ghanaian wing-back took to social media to celebrate with the Nerazzurri as they made it to the next round of the cup competition

Kwadwo Asamoah was in obvious jubilant mood after Milan saw off 2-1 to make it to the semi-finals of the on Wednesday night.

Goals from Antonio Candreva and Nicolo Barella in between Martin Caceres' effort were more than enough to do the needed justice.

Inter will lock horns in the semis with , the first leg taking place at the San Paolo on February 12 before the return leg at San Siro on March 4.

"Let's go to the semi-finals, let's go," Asamoah posted on Twitter after the big victory.

The 30-year old has failed to recover from a knee injury that has been troubling him since October.

His future at the San Siro is under serious scrutiny after Ashley Young was purchased from in the ongoing January transfer window.

Asamoah's contract expires in 2021 and hopes of a renewal have remained muted.