Kwadwo Asamoah ‘happy’ to reunite with former Juventus manager Antonio Conte

The 30-year-old midfielder has expressed joy in working under the Italian manager at Inter Milan

Kwadwo Asamoah will be having his second stint as a player under Antonio Conte, following the latter’s appointment as Milan boss in the summer.

The pair worked together at for two years – from 2012 to 2014 - before the Italian left to manage the national side.

The two-time player of the year won two out of his six titles between the period and was named in the Serie A Team of the Year in Conte’s final season in charge of the Old Lady.

The midfielder went on to spend four more years in Turin before departing for Inter Milan in the summer of 2018.

Ahead of the new season, Kwadwo Asamoah, took to social media to express his delight as he reunites with the Italian tactician.

“Ready to start the new season! Happy to see you again Mister,” the 30-year-old stated.

Inter Milan’s final two pre-season games are against Hotpur and , before they get the season up and running with a home game against Lecce in the Serie A on August 25.