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Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Tammela Stadion

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent live today: TV and streaming details

Kuopion PS and KAA Gent: Recent form

Across their last five competitive games, Kuopion PS have one win, two draws and two defeats. AC Oulu beat them 2:0 in their most recent Veikkausliga match. Kuopion PS scored five goals and conceded seven over that run, though a 2:0 win over Vaasa PS showed they can keep a clean sheet.

KAA Gent have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. Lommel beat them 2:0 in the Jupiler League last time out. Gent also thrashed RSC Anderlecht 4:0, showing their attacking strength. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Line-ups

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Form

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Head-to-head record

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: The tables