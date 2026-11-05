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Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Kick-off time
Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.
How to watch Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent live today: TV and streaming details
Kuopion PS and KAA Gent: Recent form
Across their last five competitive games, Kuopion PS have one win, two draws and two defeats. AC Oulu beat them 2:0 in their most recent Veikkausliga match. Kuopion PS scored five goals and conceded seven over that run, though a 2:0 win over Vaasa PS showed they can keep a clean sheet.
KAA Gent have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. Lommel beat them 2:0 in the Jupiler League last time out. Gent also thrashed RSC Anderlecht 4:0, showing their attacking strength. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games.
Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Line-ups
KuPS vs Gent lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- M. Nuutinen
- R. De Mil
Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Form
Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Head-to-head record
Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
W
D
W
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|6
L
W
W
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
W
L
W
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|4
D
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|14
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
D
W
L
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
D
W
L
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
D
L
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
W
L
D
|18
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
L
W
L
|19
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
L
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
D
D
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|24
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
D
L
D
|26
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
D
L
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
D
L
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
L
L
D
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
L
L