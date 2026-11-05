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Conference League
team-logoKuPS
Tammela Stadion
team-logoGent
Anggi Riwanto
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Kuopion PS vs KAA Gent live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

KuPS vs Gent
KuPS
Gent
Conference League

Kuopion PS face KAA Gent in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Tammela Stadion

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent live today: TV and streaming details

Kuopion PS and KAA Gent: Recent form

Across their last five competitive games, Kuopion PS have one win, two draws and two defeats. AC Oulu beat them 2:0 in their most recent Veikkausliga match. Kuopion PS scored five goals and conceded seven over that run, though a 2:0 win over Vaasa PS showed they can keep a clean sheet.

KAA Gent have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. Lommel beat them 2:0 in the Jupiler League last time out. Gent also thrashed RSC Anderlecht 4:0, showing their attacking strength. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games.

KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W2-0
BOR
L2-0
HJK
D2-2
GNI
D1-1
ACO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GNT

GNT - Form

AGF
W1-0
UNR
L3-3
BRA
L2-0
AND
W4-0
LOM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Line-ups

KuPS vs Gent lineups

4-2-3-1
KuPS crest
KuPS
KUP
Formation
Gent crest
Gent
GNT
3-4-3
J. KreidlJ. KreidlS. SavolainenS. SavolainenN. KujasaloN. KujasaloA. LoetjoenenA. LoetjoenenT. HaemaelaeinenT. HaemaelaeinenP. PennanenP. PennanenV. GascV. GascB. ArmahB. ArmahA. AikiA. AikiS. PasanenS. PasanenP. ParzyszekP. ParzyszekD. RoefD. RoefM. VolckaertM. VolckaertM. PaskotsiM. PaskotsiS. van der HeydenS. van der HeydenH. GooreH. GooreT. AraujoT. AraujoM. DelorgeM. DelorgeT. De VliegerT. De VliegerA. KadriA. KadriM. SonkoM. SonkoJ. VergaraJ. Vergara
Gent crest
Gent
GNT
4-2-3-1
KuPS

Starting XI

Gent

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Nuutinen
  • R. De Mil

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Form

KUP

KUP - Form

VPS
W2-0
BOR
L2-0
HJK
D2-2
GNI
D1-1
ACO
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GNT

GNT - Form

AGF
W1-0
UNR
L3-3
BRA
L2-0
AND
W4-0
LOM
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: Head-to-head record

Kuopion PS vs. KAA Gent: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321041+37
W
D
W
2
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
11
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
12
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
13
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
14
AjaxAjaxAJX
311143+14
D
W
L
15
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
16
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
17
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
311136-34
W
L
D
18
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
31023303
L
W
L
19
ThunThunTHU
31022203
W
L
L
20
AtalantaAtalantaATA
310234-13
L
L
W
21
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
22
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
23
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
24
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
302123-12
D
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301215-41
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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