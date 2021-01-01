Kudus: Ghana striker finds scoring boots as Ajax dispatch Feyenoord in Eredivisie

The attacker netted to help his side to three points in the Dutch league on Sunday

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was on the score sheet as Ajax handed Feyenoord a 3-0 defeat in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

In the matchday 32 fixture at De Kuip, the 20-year-old’s effort sealed three points for The Lancers who confirmed their place as league winners even before the game following a 4-0 victory over Emmen last week.

Two own goals from Marcos Senesi and Ridgeciano Haps placed Ajax in the lead before the Black Star added his name to the score sheet.

It was his third goal for the club, having also scored against Sparta Rotterdam and Heerenveen. The game was his 15th of the league season.

Senesi put Ajax 1-0 up in the 21st minute following a corner as an attempted clearance by a teammate came off his leg and rebounded painfully into his own net.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors suffered a setback as Edson Alvarez was sent off for a professional foul, moments before Leroy Fer missed a penalty to draw Feyenoord level.

Kudus replaced Cote d’Ivoire international Sebastien Haller at the start of the second half, and after 15 minutes, the home side threw away their one-man advantage as Tyrell Malacia received a second yellow card.

In the 76th minute, Ajax doubled their lead, interestingly from another own goal, as Haps directed the ball into his own net.

11 minutes to full-time, Kudus wrapped things up with a one-time side-footed effort into the bottom right corner after being set up in the box by captain Dusan Tadic.

The Ghanaian will be hoping to make a return to Ajax’s starting line-up when they host VVV-Venlo in their next match, their penultimate league game.

The Accra-born player joined The Lancers last summer in a five-year deal after impressing for Nordsjaelland in the Danish elite division.

In his first season, he is set to walk away with a double as his side also won the Dutch Cup last month.

With one goal and two assists in his last two appearances for Ghana, the 20-year-old was expected to be called up for a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa next month but the two matches have now been postponed to September.