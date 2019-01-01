Kristianstad's Swedish Cup final spot 'means a lot to Rita Chikwelu'

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's side progressed to the final after subduing Pitea and the Super Falcons skipper is pleased with her side's feat.

Rita Chikwelu is excited after helping Kristianstad to their second final in history with a 2-1 Swedish Women's Cup semi-final triumph at Pitea.

Madelen Janogy's 64th-minute strike could not help the league champions avoid bowing to Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's ladies in front of their own fans at LF Arena.

And the 31-year-old midfielder, who scored twice in four matches in the competition so far, feels proud reaching the final for the first time in her nine-year stay in .

"Personally, the semi-final victory [against Pitea] means a lot to me," Chikwelu told Goal.

"It does because it's the first time that I am getting to the Swedish Cup final since I've been playing here in Sweden.

"I am so happy to have achieved this. I am not going to relent because my target is to win a title this season. I believe it's possible with the quality of players we have."

With goals from Anna Welin and Alice Nilsson in either half enough to see them through, the international explained how they masterminded the feat.

"It was a big breakthrough for us. Going into the match, our coach [Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir] did not really say much about Pitea but we as players already knew what to expect when you play a team like them," she continued.

Article continues below

"We've just got to be ready at all times. We were really determined to win. Pitea are the league champions but this is not the first time we are beating them in the front of their fans. We defeated them last season in Pitea."

With a game from the trophy, Chikwelu will hope Kristianstad subdue last season's league runners-up Göteborg in the final on May 1 at Valhalla IP.