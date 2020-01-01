‘Koulibaly the perfect partner for Maguire’ – Napoli defender would add fear factor to Man Utd, says Yorke

The former Red Devils striker sees no reason why a Senegal international who is attracting plenty of interest could not be lured to Old Trafford

Kalidou Koulibaly would be the “perfect fit” for alongside Harry Maguire, claims Dwight Yorke.

The Red Devils sit on a long list of clubs to have been linked with a move for the commanding centre-half.

Those at Old Trafford have already invested heavily in that area over recent years, with the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and current club captain Maguire brought onto their books.

There is, however, a sense that United could be even stronger at the heart of their back four.

Bailly and Lindelof have suffered form and fitness issues at times, with Maguire the undoubted success story when it comes to big-money recruits.

Yorke believes the Red Devils should be rolling the dice again in the next transfer window, with there every reason to believe that they could win the race for Koulibaly’s signature – despite the Senegalese also said to be registering on recruitment radars at Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Without a doubt I think he's one that everyone is after and if United are going to make some big signings like they always do, I would definitely [sign him], if we can afford him then why not?” 1999 Treble winner Yorke told Stadium Astro.

"I think he is the perfect fit to come into centre-half alongside Maguire, that would be awesome to have him there and suddenly we look a proper team then, with the likes of [Paul] Pogba and Bruno [Fernandes] and one of the holding midfielders and the front three forwards.

"We become a team who suddenly everybody will be fearing.

"The Italian league for me used to be the top league, it's very difficult. But certainly with everyone after him, what he's done in the Italian league so far he is a name everyone is after.

"If he's one that everyone is after then why should United not go after him?

"And that sends a clear message that we are hard to beat and certainly with the quality we are possessing at the minute, for me that's kind of a no-brainer if I were United at this stage, or if I was Ole or in Ole's position, I would be persuading to get him because I know how important [it is] to have another centre-half of his quality alongside Maguire."

United have been more resolute at the back since the turn of the year, with another clean sheet collected in a 3-0 victory over , but they are expected to spend again when the next window swings open.