Kortrijk’s Imoh ends seven-month goal drought against KV Mechelen

The 26-year-old forward got himself on the scoresheet for the first time since May as the Guys were held by the De Kakkers

Ezekiel Imoh’s goal against KV Mechelen in Saturday’s Belgian topflight game marked his first for Kortrijk in seven months.

In the fierce game at AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne, the Nigerian played a super-sub role – scoring after replacing Fraser Hornby in the second-half.

However, the game ended 1-1 after Igor de Camargo came off the bench to drive home the equaliser with 12 minutes left to play.

78' GOAL | 1-1. Igor De Camargo hangt de bordjes meteen weer gelijk! 👊 #kvmkvk pic.twitter.com/nstIE4i7D1 — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) December 7, 2019

Imoh’s latest goal for the Guys was his first since his effort in the 2-1 defeat of Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men to Charleroi.

His compatriot, Abdul Jeleel Ajagun was an unused substitute, while ’s Eric Ocansey was a late replacement for Christophe Lepoint.

This result keeps Kortrijk in 12th position after garnering 16 points from 12 outings. They host Royal Excel Mouscron in their next game on Friday, December 13.