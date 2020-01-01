Kortrijk-bound Luqman Hakim recalled into Phase 2 of Malaysia's AFC U19 Championship preparations

The Europe-bound Luqman was missing from the July camp but will now give Brad Maloney a chance for further assessment ahead of AFC U19 Championship.

Fresh from a three-week Phase 1 centralised training in July, Maloney is gearing up his players for Phase 2 that will even slightly longer, planned for August 3-30 as he ensures no stones is left unturned in Malaysia's preparations for the AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October.

Nine players were dropped from the first training camp with the biggest inclusion this time around being star forward Luqman Hakim, who were among the 2 players that stayed back with their club earlier this month in preparations for the return of the Premier League in August.

However his club team mates in Firdaus Irman, Sikh Izhan, Azrin Afiq, Harith Haikal, Mukhairi Ajmal and Ahmad Zikri have not been called up giving rise to the notion that the Malaysia U19 coaching staff intends to have a closer look at Luqman's fitness levels.

Meanwhile the seven players from Johor Darul Ta'zim II has left Maloney suitably impressed after the first phase with the Australian keeping faith with all of them for the second phase, including Arif Aiman who has already featured for the Johor Darul Ta'zim side in the .

Interestingly, of the three players that came from abroad during the first phase, only Zachry Raiff and Wan Kuzri have been kept in the squad with BISP Cruzeiro Academy player Adam Nadzmi not part of this new call-up.

After the contact training that was allowed midway through the first training phase, the August period is likely to be crucial for the head coach to implement his tactics with friendly matches likely to be allowed beginning August 15.

For the tournament in October, Malaysia are in the same group as Tajikistan, and Yemen with the top four teams in the competition qualifying for the FIFA World Cup U20 in Indonesia next year.

Squad in full:

GK: Syahmi Adib (AMD), Rahadiazli Rahalim ( FC), Ahmad Irfan Ibrahim (Terengganu FC), Riezman Irfan ( )

DF: Firdaus Ramli (JDT), Fahmi Daniel (Selangor), Aiman Farhan ( ), Faiz Amer (AMD), Marwan Rahman (AMD)

MF: Arif Aiman (JDT), Umar Hakeem (JDT), Firdaus Kaironnisam (JDT), Alif Mutalib (JDT), Shafi Azswad (JDT), Azrul Haikal (Selangor), Fakrul Iman (Selangor), Raimi Shamsul (Selangor), Aiman Afif (Kedah), Amirul Akmal (Kedah), Ziad El Basheer (AMD), Yuseril Yusekil (Sabah), Alan Lagang Keryer (Sarawak United), Azam Azmi (Terengganu FC), Muslihuddin Atiq (Terengganu FC), Zachry Raiff (Brooke House College), Wan Kuzri (St Louis Academy)

FW: Nasip Zain (Sabah), Khairi Suffian (AMD), Luqman Hakim (Selangor), Daryl Sham (JDT)

