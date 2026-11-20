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Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu

Konyaspor host fourth-placed Beşiktaş at Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu in the Turkish Süper Lig. Both sides need points as the season progresses.

Konyaspor are deep in a relegation battle. Ilhan Palut's side sit 15th and have made little ground in recent weeks. A 1-0 defeat against Samsunspor was their latest setback.

Beşiktaş arrive in much better form. Vincenzo Italiano has steadied his side, and a convincing 3-0 win against Gençlerbirliği last time out underlined their improvement.

The Black Eagle travel to Konya as clear favourites, helped by a strong record in recent meetings. Beşiktaş will want to keep pace with the teams at the top of the table.

Konyaspor have a chance to prove themselves against a prominent opponent and collect urgently needed points in the relegation battle. Home advantage and fighting spirit could help.

Here's where to watch the match and how to follow it live.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Konyaspor and Beşiktaş?

Konyaspor have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive games. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 defeat against Samsunspor, after a 4-0 loss to Galatasaray. A 2-0 win against Gençlerbirliği was their only victory in that run. They scored four goals and conceded five across those games.

Beşiktaş have been more consistent over their past five games, with two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Gençlerbirliği 3-0 last time out, following a 2-2 draw against Kasımpaşa. Their only defeat was a 3-2 loss to Celtic in the Europa League. Beşiktaş scored nine times and conceded seven goals in that period.

Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş: Line-ups

Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş: Form

Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş: Head-to-head record

Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş: The tables