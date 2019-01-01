Kompany: The best time to learn is when you get your arse kicked

The 33-year-old has had a difficult start to the new season at Anderlecht but he insists he will not give up

Vincent Kompany says he has learned more from moments of adversity than at any other time in his life, saying that the best lessons come "when you get your arse kicked".

The centre-back returned to Anderlecht in the summer to take over as player-coach after a long and successful spell with , but was stripped of his managerial responsibilities early in the season.

The international was replaced as coach by Franky Vercauteren and was handed the captain's armband, but he has missed their last 10 league matches due to injury.

But Kompany, 33, says he has learned how to deal with setbacks due to the hardship he has faced throughout his life, crediting his parents with his defiant mentality.

"Every chapter in my life has started with a setback and a struggle,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

"But there has been success or glory at the end. That doesn’t come by doubting yourself. It doesn’t come by giving up in difficult circumstances. Quite the opposite. It’s learning and staying calm in adversity. There is such a beautiful side to adversity.

“I don’t struggle with enduring adversity. I embrace it. The beautiful side to adversity is you will never learn as much as when you get your arse kicked. It’s the best moment to learn.

"If you’re able to stare it in the face – rather than shedding tears or closing your eyes – you can try and solve the problems. And if you have a problem-solving mind, what can stop you?

“My mum and dad instilled this in me. My mum was a [white Belgian] union leader fighting for the rights of the deprived. Justice was crucial to her. And when we talk about justice, we need to remember my dad fought the regime of Mobutu [Sese Seko - former president of Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo].

"My dad protested in the streets of Kinshasa which saw him lose lots of his fellow students. He had to go to a labour camp for fighting for what he believed in."

He continued: “So what right do I have to sit quiet? My world is easy in comparison. I just try to do the right thing. If you draw the comparison with the project at , I feel it’s the right path to follow. I’ve analysed and cross-checked and made sure the plan is entirely achievable. So, from that moment, nothing will change my mind. I won’t compromise.”

Kompany spent 11 years with Manchester City and won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups before rejoining Anderlecht.