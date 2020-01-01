'Klopp's system fits Ferran Torres' - Liverpool move would suit Valencia winger, says former transfer chief

The Spain U21 international is being monitored by some of the top clubs in Europe and could well be on the move when the summer window opens

Former sporting director Fernando Gomez believes Ferran Torres has all the attributes to be successful at , with Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield deemed a perfect fit for the winger.

Torres has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since graduating to Valencia's senior squad in 2017.

The 20-year-old has racked up 89 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish outfit over the last three years, scoring nine goals, while establishing himself as a consistent performer in .

Valencia's 2019-20 campaign has been mixed but Torres's performances have attracted a number of high-profile potential suitors.

As reported by Goal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City have all made enquiries about the availability of the Spain U21 international.

And Gomez is certain that Torres is capable of playing in the Premier League, with him believing that Klopp's Reds would be ideal for the youngster.

"Ferran Torres is a great player. He has emerged very young and that is proof of his maturity," the ex-Valencia chief told Tribal Football.

"He's skilful, he's great one-on-one, he's quick and he even scores goals.

"He also plays on the inside, takes advantage of spaces and can be part of a team that plays on the counter-attack or a dominant team in terms of possession.

"He can perform well in any team and in any league. In too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team.

"Klopp's system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands."

Torres has a 100 million (£92m/$107m) release clause in his current contract that runs until 2021 but Los Che may be forced to accept an offer some way below that figure in order to afford seeing a price set by tribunal.

Indeed, the financial repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis could adversely affect this summer's transfer market, with top clubs across Europe losing millions in matchday revenue with the season still on hiatus.