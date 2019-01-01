Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘stay greedy’ in pursuit of more silverware

The Reds will be back on the trophy trail when they face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, with their manager calling for a ruthless streak

Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to “stay greedy” as the winners seek to chase down more silverware.

After seven years of trophy famine, the Reds finally enjoyed a European feast in 2018-19.

A return to the top of the podium has been made, with those at Anfield having got a taste again of what it feels like to secure major honours.

The plan is for the floodgates to have been opened, with more opportunities set to come the way of Klopp’s side this term.

One has already been passed up, with penalty shootout pain endured in a Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but a UEFA Super Cup clash is next on the agenda.

Klopp has already seen his side burst out of the Premier League traps in 2019-20 with a crushing 4-1 victory over Norwich and is now looking for them to satisfy their appetite for more tangible success.

The German tactician told UEFA’s official website of the message he is passing on to his players: “Stay greedy. That’s very important - I have no doubt about that, but it’s clear that we have to do that.

“After the final we had about four weeks where everybody was [patting us on the back] and it was brilliant wherever we went.

“It’s just nice, but in a different world things like this can soften you and it can take the power out of you a bit. We are not like this, but it’s a fact that it could happen, at least.

“We only have to do the same again, and with a couple of things we maybe didn’t do too well, we have to do better. That’s how it is.”

Klopp believes further honours will come Liverpool’s way if they stick to the principles which have carried them to this point, with the Reds once again serious contenders for top prizes at home and abroad.

He added, with a European Cup triumph having helped to restore belief and confidence to the red half of Merseyside: “Knowing that something works out helps you to believe that it’ll work out again, 100%. That helps when I try to convince the boys that [anything is] possible.

“Thank God I’m not the only one in the dressing room who thinks that these things are possible, and that helps a lot. The people, the fans, the supporters believe, meanwhile, that we are capable of doing some special things.

“There’s no alternative to creating a special atmosphere, we have to do that.

“We know how it works: sometimes the crowd starts, and sometimes we have to start. That’s not important, the only thing that’s important is that we can create it.”