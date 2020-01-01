Klopp singles out the only 'good news' in heavy Liverpool defeat

The Reds boss didn't shy away from the reality of the shocking result but was relieved all his players left the match in one piece

manager Jurgen Klopp highlighted the one piece of 'good news' following his side's 7-2 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

After seeing Alisson ruled out with injury in the build-up to the game, the Reds coach was relieved that no other players picked up injuries at Villa Park.

Alisson is now set to miss up to six weeks through injury with Adrian failing to impress between the sticks in his absence against Dean Smith's side.

Klopp didn't shy away from the poor showing from his team on Sunday but still managed to find a positive take away from the defeat.

"The only good news actually is nobody was injured after the game," Klopp said post-match.

On the impact of the squad's current injuries and absentees, he added: "That’s really for supporters and journalists to make of these kind of things, ‘He is not in, he is not in, he is not in’. There is no need for one excuse, absolutely not.

"Whatever team we could have lined up tonight, I wouldn’t expect to lose 7-2, to be honest – 100 per cent. It’s not necessary, it’s absolutely not necessary.

"I said it in the beginning and it’s true, did really, really well, but we helped as well. This game then has its own dynamic and then influence goes in that direction, one team is flying and the other team is obviously not flying. We know that, that’s how things can happen – but it should not happen. 4-1 down, half-time, usually you would say we try another five minutes and then we just defend. That’s not us.

"Everyone who saw the game had the feeling if we score once, then score [for] 4-2, then probably game on, or not. Not if we play like tonight, but if we then can improve in the game then it would have been game on.

"Nothing to do with the players we missed tonight; yes, we missed them obviously, but it had nothing to do with the result or the players who replaced them."

Following the international break, Liverpool will look to bounce back against high-flying rivals , who are top of the Premier League after winning their first four games of the new campaign.