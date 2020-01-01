Klopp rules out Shaqiri Liverpool exit

Sevilla and Roma are keen on signing the Switzerland international but the Reds boss hopes to see the bulk of his squad stay together for now

Jurgen Klopp says have "no intention" of letting Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month.

As reported by Goal , Switzerland international Shaqiri has been the subject of interest from Roma and Sevilla, with the Reds having dismissed loan approaches for the 28-year-old from the two clubs.

The forward has made only six Premier League appearances this term, starting just twice, having played in 24 top-flight games in his first season at Anfield.

Yet as the Reds bid to seal a first league title in three decades and defend their crown, Klopp stressed the club do not want to offload any player this month.

"The majority of December and January we had the bench full of kids, wonderful kids, but kids, so how could we think about giving people to anyone?" Klopp said at a news conference to preview Liverpool's clash with on Thursday.

"It's not about Shaq, it's about everyone. We have to keep them for sorting our situation, not the situation for different clubs.

"If somebody would come around the corner and ask properly...but that didn't happen.

"[If] they are desperate then we think [about a sale] but there's absolutely no intention from our side to do anything."

Klopp's unbeaten side made it 21 wins from 22 in the Premier League on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over , the only side to have taken points off them in the division this term.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the first player Klopp brought off in that game just after the hour mark and the midfielder appeared to be annoyed when he came to the bench having been replaced by Adam Lallana.

The 26-year-old also appeared peeved when he came off against in Liverpool's previous game, with the international yet to complete 90 minutes since returning from an ankle problem earlier this month.

However, Klopp said there is no issue with the reaction of his player, who he has spoken to regarding his apparent anger at being replaced.

"He's not [frustrated], he just looks like this," Klopp added.

"I asked him. It's all fine. It's normal a player wants to play 90 minutes. We have to learn from our own past. Oxlade is an unbelievably important player. Players get tired, they show up again like this.

"I try to read the players during the game and try to understand in which moment they are energy-level wise and make a decision. Maybe with Oxlade I was a bit too early but he got a knock on top of that. He was limping a little.

"If a midfielder is limping you start looking in more detail. In one or two defensive situations if a midfielder is not in the way he should be it has an impact. We have to make a decision.

"Maybe after the game it didn't feel that bad any more with the knock. That's good. It's all okay, we have good options to make substitutions."