Klopp ‘not interested in a statue’ at Anfield despite leading Liverpool to Premier League title glory

The German has succeeded where many before him have failed, with plaudits raining down on him after ending 30 years of pain on Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp says he is “not interested in a statue” outside Anfield, despite leading to their first title triumph in 30 years.

The German was appointed by the Reds in October 2015 in the hope that he could be the man to bring good times back to Merseyside.

It took him a while to get going, with final heartache suffered along the way, but a wait for major silverware came to a close when a crown was wrapped up in 2019.

The floodgates have opened since then, with the Premier League trophy now added to a cabinet alongside UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours.

Klopp has been showered with plaudits for the manner in which he has gone about his business, with the 53-year-old now firmly established as one of the finest coaching brains in the game.

A larger-than-life character has always remained humble, though, and claims to have no desire to take up a standing alongside the legendary figures that have gone before him at Liverpool.

“I want to live for 30 or 40 years so I am not interested in a statue, for sure not in my lifetime – I don't want to pass anything like that,” Klopp told reporters.

“I am the manager of this team and we won the league so people see this as positive I can imagine. I am very positive about that as well but you don't have to compare me with these iconic figures.”

While he may be eager to avoid the limelight, Klopp does now occupy a title-winning bracket on Merseyside alongside the likes of Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

There will be no resting on laurels from him or his side, though, with the plan being to build from this point and ensure that there is not another lengthy barren run on the silverware front to come.

“The history is no burden anymore. The history is now our wonderful background for the basis of what we are doing,” Klopp added.

“When I came in, we had to say 'don't compare us anymore with anybody', with these wonderful, fantastic people who played for this club and won everything for this club in the past. We cannot - the world's changed.

“We need to get the opportunity from you actually, our supporters, to find our own way. This is only possible because nobody lost patience with us in any moment. Football manager is a nice job but a difficult one as well because we cannot really ask for time.

“We have to deliver immediately, people have to see the steps we make and people saw them because they wanted to see them. So the story was possible.

“We are in a good moment, we are all young enough to still go for something. This is not the final destination. It’s a moment like last year’s Champions League final. From that moment you carry on, and that’s what we’ll do now.”