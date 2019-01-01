Klopp makes Adrian Liverpool’s man of the match with ‘cold feet and cold hands’

The Reds boss saw Alisson sent off during a Premier League meeting with Brighton, with the Brazilian’s back-up coming on to help see out a 2-1 victory

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to see claim another “special win” as they edged out 2-1, with the German making Adrian his man of the match after the Spaniard was forced into action by a red card for Alisson.

The Reds appeared to be easing their way towards three comfortable points heading into the final 15 minutes of a home date with the Seagulls.

They were, however, to see their first-choice goalkeeper dismissed, forcing them into a change which required Adrian to step in cold from the bench.

He looked rusty when picking the ball out of the net with his first touch, with Lewis Dunk taking advantage of the uncertainty in the home ranks, but Liverpool dug deep to claim another hard-fought victory.

They are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while their stunning unbeaten run in that competition has been stretched to 31 games.

Klopp is understandably delighted with the efforts of his side, with Adrian picked out for special praise when the Liverpool boss told BBC Sport : "It was unnecessary [for the game to be nervy at the end], of course, because we had unbelievable chances. Their keeper made some good saves.

"It was difficult this game because Brighton are a good football side. They put players between the lines. They put so many players there so it's difficult to defend. They had a lot of possession and we had to work really hard. I loved that the boys were prepared to do that after a busy week.

"We then had the red card for Alisson. Adrian comes in with cold feet and cold hands but made two really good saves. The boys threw everything on the pitch. It's unbelievable how much they want to win. They made it a really special win."

Klopp added on Alisson’s red card, which means that he will sit out a Merseyside derby date with on Wednesday: "I think it was handball but I haven't seen it. There was no offside and then it is a tricky situation.

"He wanted 100% to head the ball but the other player got there earlier so we can't change that. Virgil [van Dijk] was probably man of the match with the two goals but Adrian is for me - to come in to a game like this and make two saves.

"Even the goal-kicks are difficult with cold feet! We were not prepared for that situation so I am completely happy."

Adrian was caught out by a quick free-kick from Dunk, with Klopp of the opinion that a new man on the field should have been given more time by the match official to get his bearings.

He said: "I think in a situation like this, when you have sense for human beings, you don't do it like this.

"It was very clever from Brighton but the keeper has just come on and is trying to set the wall. They are trying to get used to each other and the referee lets it go like this. We cannot change it but for me it's not 100% right."

Liverpool’s fate remains in their own hands when it comes to chasing down a first league title in 30 years, but Klopp is refusing to get caught up in the hype surrounding his team.

He said of opening up an 11-point lead over the chasing pack: "It's how it is. But if Leicester win tomorrow we are eight points. We don't think about these things. It was just to win this game. We have one more day between now and the next game so we have to use that and then we try again."