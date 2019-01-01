Klopp looking for Liverpool to be ‘annoying’ in bid for further silverware

The Reds boss is looking for his side to build on the foundations they put down last season and remain a tough nut for opponents to crack

Jurgen Klopp is looking for to remain an “annoying” side to play against as they prepare to chase down more major silverware in 2019-20.

The Reds showed last season that they can be a match for the best sides in the business.

Just one Premier League defeat was suffered in the 2018-19 campaign, while the men from Anfield also boasted the best defensive record in the English top flight.

The disappointment of missing out on title glory by a solitary point to Manchester City was countered in European competition as Klopp’s men swept to Champions League glory.

It is the intention of all of those on the red half of Merseyside to build on those foundations by challenging on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.

Klopp believes his team can become even stronger, but the German is looking for certain qualities to be retained.

He told reporters on his plans for the immediate future: “There is space for improvement.

“It is easy to plan what you want to improve in the office but then you miss three players or four others are not there and it becomes a theoretical part of football and you have to throw the plans in the bin so often, sometimes 10 minutes before a game.

“Stability, consistency, fighting for results. It is all important. Consistency on a high level is most important.

“If we can do that again it can be annoying playing against us and we must come again so they think when they play Liverpool or go to Anfield it is not fun. Last year was good and obviously we have not changed much.

“The boys should be there again to make the next step. They are older and more experienced.”

Liverpool have two more pre-season friendlies to take in this summer, against and .

They will then figure in the traditional Community Shield curtain-raiser against City before opening their Premier League quest with a visit from Norwich on August 9.

Along with domestic league and cup competition, the Reds are also preparing to add the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to their 2019-20 schedule.