Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested that he left Sadio Mane out of his FA Cup starting XI so the Senegal striker could arrive in top condition for his nation's upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off with Egypt.

Klopp came under fire at the end of 2021 when he was perceived to have disparaged the importance of the Africa Cup of Nations, which Mane and Senegal went on to win.

So, this time round, he made sure there was no room for confusion after Mane did not feature in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Nottingham Forest.

What has been said?

"Mo felt the foot again from the Brighton game," Klopp told reporters when asked about the absences of Mohamed Salah and Mane for Sunday's clash against Forest, which Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to Diogo Jota's strike.

"[It's] not massive, but it was clear that you would not be in a game like this if you have a little bit of pain here, or there.

"There is no chance. In that moment it was clear that we will not use Sadio for the game because the game is too big in Africa.

"I don't want to be twice the one who is doing things like that, which could be misunderstood. The others were all unavailable. Mo was unavailable, only Sadio we left out."

Why had Klopp come under fire before?

The German was forced to clarify comments made in November that Afcon was a "little tournament", although in the context he appeared to be speaking ironically and later insisted he had huge respect for the continental competition.

“Who does Klopp think he is?” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse fired. “I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool.

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events. He is where he is today because of African footballers."

Article continues below

Mane and Senegal now face Salah's Egypt in the final round of World Cup qualifying, with the winner progressing to Qatar.

The first leg will be played in Cairo on March 25, with the decider scheduled in Dakar four days later.

Further reading