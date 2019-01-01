Klopp bullish on Salah chances as Liverpool striker seeks return against Aston Villa

The Egypt forward was forced off against Tottenham with a recurrence of an issue picked up early last month, but his manager hopes he will feature

Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that Mohamed Salah will feature this weekend when make the trip to looking to preserve their advantage at the Premier League summit.

The international was forced off late against last weekend and sat out the Reds' remarkable victory over as he continues to struggle with an ankle issue.

The striker sustained an initial injury against Leicester near the start of last month following a tough challenge from Hamza Choudrey.

With a key encounter with on the horizon, the 27-year-old may miss another match on his road to recovery.

Speaking in his pre-match briefing ahead of their encounter with the Villans however, Klopp was in a bullish mood over Salah's chances of featuring at Villa Park.

"He should be fine," the German was quoted in the Mirror. "He has had to do his individual stuff but he will be in training [on Friday].

“I think it is more really annoying - for him, not me - the fact that the injury always has a bit of fluid in, and he has to deal with it, we get it out and it comes back, and stuff like that.

“But this is not a real injury in this sense, so I’ve heard [from the physios], so he should be fine."

Klopp also admitted that he was yet to make a decision over the inclusion of Fabinho, who needs only one more booking to trigger an automatic ban.

Any yellow card picked up against Villa would rule him out of the subsequent vital encounter with , as Liverpool seek to keep the champions six points at bay at best.

“I know it of course, we have to deal with,” Klopp added on the Brazilian's chances.

“Maybe he has to deal with it on the pitch or I have to deal with it with the line-up. We didn't make a final decision yet, so we will see."

Liverpool will be looking to atone for their Community Shield defeat to City earlier this season, when they were edged out at Wembley Stadium in August.