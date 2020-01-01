‘Klopp should be considering Aubemeyang reunion’ – Liverpool urged by Warnock to sign Arsenal contract rebel

The former Reds defender believes the Gabonese striker, who is yet to commit to fresh terms at Emirates Stadium, could be a shrewd addition at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp should be considering a reunion with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at , says Stephen Warnock, with the former striker stalling on a new contract at .

Discussions on that front have dragged on for some time, with the Gabon international remaining coy when it comes to his future plans.

If no agreement is reached in north London, then the Gunners will have little choice but to cash in on another player who would be heading towards becoming a free agent.

Various clubs have been mooted for Aubameyang he leaves Arsenal, from Manchester United to Barcelona, but Warnock believes Liverpool should be in the mix for another proven option to compete with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The former Reds defender told BBC Radio 5 Live: “If I was Jurgen Klopp, I’d be going for him with a year left on his contract.

"You’re wanting a goalscorer who can either come off the bench or play on a regular basis. “He will challenge the front three, he doesn’t need time to settle, you know he’s proven, he knows the manager and the manager knows what he’s about.

“Aubameyang will be on big wages, but he won’t cost you big money to get him out with a year left on his contract and the age that he’s at.

“Would Aubameyang like to go to a club like Liverpool, or ? From his point of view, being a squad player at 31, competing for the , competing for leagues, and he will win some trophies going to one of those three clubs - that’s what he wants at the end of his career.

“When you retire, to have that association with one of those clubs, as well as Arsenal, as well as Borussia Dortmund, what a CV you’ve got then.”

Arsenal are still hoping that Aubameyang can be talked into extending his association with them, but the clock is ticking ahead of the next transfer window and many have suggested that the experienced forward will seek a new challenge in an effort to capture more major silverware in the latter stages of his career.