Amphan: Kibu Vicuna and partner initiate fundraiser social media challenge for West Bengal

Despite having joined Kerala Blasters, the Spaniard still cares for West Bengal...

Former and current coach Kibu Vicuna and his partner Strona Kasia Biel have started a ‘Draw a house’ campaign to raise money for donating to West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund (WBSERF) for Cyclone affected regions of the state.

The social media challenge is an effort to raise funds by drawing little houses as a tribute to the millions of people who have lost their homes to Cyclone ‘Amphan’ which had hit the Eastern Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20.

Strona initiated the campaign by challenging Vicuna. The Spanish coach, in turn, has challenged his assistant coach Thomas Tchorz and Kerala Blasters physical trainer Paulius Ragauskas.

Other than the social media campaign, the couple has also contributed financially to several fundraisers in the state.

The super cyclone which made its landfall on Wednesday had caused major damages in the Kolkata Maidan, affecting the club tents of Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan along with several other clubs in the city.

The iconic Salt Lake Stadium which is home to in the (ISL) was also not spared as it also suffered damage.

Never before had the state of West Bengal witnessed such destruction due to a cyclone. This was also the first Super Cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. As many as 85 people have lost their lives till date in the state and millions of people have seen their houses flattened.