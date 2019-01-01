Khairul Amri pulls out of Lions' World Cup squad

Amri withdrawn due to 'personal reasons'

Singapore striker Khairul Amri will not be participating in Singapore's World Cup Qualifying campaign after withdrawing from the 23 man squad.

Singapore coach, Tatsuma Yoshida, had called up 23 players including veteran forward Amri for the Lions' World Cup qualifiers against Yemen and Palestine.

Amri's withdrawal will be a loss for Singapore as the forward has been in fine goalscoring form for his club side; Felda United. He netted four times in Felda's last five games in the Malaysian - demonstrating his sharpness is still intact in front of goal, even at 34.

In light of the matter, Football Association of Singapore released a statement saying that "Amir withdrawn from the team due to personal reasons".