Kevin-Prince Boateng welcomes Ribery to Fiorentina
Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has welcomed Franck Ribery to the club following the completion of his permanent move.
After departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Ribery penned a two-year deal with the Viola to become their seventh signing of the summer.
The Frenchman's arrival is expected to boost the attacking options in Vincenzo Montella's squad as they aim for a place in Europe this term.
Boateng who joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo last month, is relishing the opportunity to play alongside his former opponent in the German Bundesliga.
He is here 💜 welcome mon frere @acffiorentina #handmade @FranckRibery pic.twitter.com/U0LqdNUV7i— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 21, 2019
The Ghana star faced Ribery on several occasions during his spells at Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ciao amico mio! 👌🏼😉 @KPBofficial #ForzaViola pic.twitter.com/3nhC22o0MM— Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 21, 2019
Boateng and Ribery will hope to play together when Fiorentina begin their 2019-20 Serie A against Napoli on Saturday.