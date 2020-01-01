Kevin-Prince Boateng: Former Barcelona and AC Milan star makes passionate plea to white community

The Ghana international shares his thoughts on racism and his decision to play in the Italian second tier

Former and Hotspur midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng believes the white community is not doing enough to kick racism out of football.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, the 33-year-old has become a famous advocate against the vice after walking off the pitch following racist abuse while playing for against lower division side Pro Patria in 2013.

That same year, he was named as the United Nations (UN) ambassador for anti-racism as well as being appointed as the first global ambassador for the Fifa anti-discrimination taskforce, working alongside Fifa vice-president Jeffrey Webb at Fifa headquarters.

This year, the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign has been launched as part of the fight against racism.

"The 'Black Lives Matter' movement was born but too little has been achieved to counter the phenomenon. No white person has ever told me they want to support me in this battle," Boateng has told Monza.

"Some abstains out of fear, others because they believe it is more advantageous not to expose themselves in this battle, a story that does not concern them.

"The whites are in charge: if they raised their voices, we would be more listened to."

Boateng also spoke about his September move to newly-promoted Italian second division side Monza, a club owned by Silvio Berlusconi who first brought the Ghanaian to AC Milan in 2010.

"How did Silvio Berlusconi convince me [to come to Monza]? He called me and said 'my son, come home'. There was no need for many more words," Boateng revealed.

While at Milan, where he would return for a second spell in 2016, Boateng played together with a host of top stars, including legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 39-year-old is still active, having made a return to Milan in December last year.

"I am not surprised, I learned from him the desire to win even in training. He is never happy, when he missed a pass at Milanello, as if to scold himself he shouted 'Zlataaaann'. Imagine what he was shouting at the others," Boateng said about his former teammate.

The Ghanaian has also previously played for , 04, , , , Las Palmas, Portsmouth, and more recently Turkish side .